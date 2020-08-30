DHEC announces 1,019 new cases; 11 deaths on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC today announced 1,019 new confirmed cases, 11 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697, confirmed deaths to 2,574, according to SCDHEC.
Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
