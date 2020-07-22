DHEC announces 103 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 1,654 statewide; 39 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 1,654 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 74,761 and the total number of deaths to 1,242.

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (5), Aiken (35), Allendale (3), Anderson (32), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (84), Berkeley (71), Calhoun (6), Charleston (190), Cherokee (16), Chester (19), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (14), Colleton (24), Darlington (32), Dillon (7), Dorchester (78), Edgefield (9), Fairfield (2), Florence (44), Georgetown (18), Greenville (103), Greenwood (8), Hampton (3), Horry (103), Jasper (17), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (28), Laurens (38), Lee (6), Lexington (89), Marion (7), Marlboro (4), Newberry (41), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (48), Pickens (14), Richland (173), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (86), Sumter (68), Union (14), Williamsburg (6), York (55)

8,574 people were tested Tuesday and 19.3% of the tests came back positive.