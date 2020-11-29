DHEC announces 1,053 new cases; 7 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 202,422/13,707
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,050/303
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,692,606

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 140

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,279 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 12.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

