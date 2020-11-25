DHEC announces 1,243 new cases in SC; 111 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27, 2020. The agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 197,652/13,253

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,015/302

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,599,832

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 288

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,991 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

13.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

