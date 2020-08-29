DHEC announces 1,250 new cases; 42 deaths Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,250 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 115,661, confirmed deaths to 2,563, according to SCDHEC.

