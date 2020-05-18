DHEC announces 126 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 8,942 and the total deaths to 391.
One of the new deaths was a resident of Florence County.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 1 new (299 total)
- Marion: 1 new (52 total)
- Dillon: 2 new (131 total)
- Marlboro: 2 new (75 total)
- Darlington: 4 new (222 total)
- Florence: 16 new (540 total)
- Georgetown: 0 new (52 total)
New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)
The total number of tests performed Sunday was 4,187 with 3% coming back positive.
DHEC also said they’re on track to meet their goal of testing 2% of the population.