COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Thursday 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 96,132 and the total number of deaths to 1,863.

County breakdown:

Horry: 53 new

Marion: 4 new

Dillon: 14 new

Marlboro: 8 new

Darlington: 15 new

Florence: 71 new

Georgetown: 11 new

New cases in all counties can be found here.

A breakdown of deaths can be found here.