DHEC announces 1,297 new cases; 13 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,297/23 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 13/10 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 205,004/13,908
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,091/313
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,727,268
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 282
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 7,375 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 17.6% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
