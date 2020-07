LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) - The Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center announced the cancellation of their fall festival which included the Blue Crab festival.

“Due to the continued uncertainty that surrounds the Covid-19 pandemic, the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has chosen to cancel the World Famous Blue Crab Festival that was combined with the Little River ShrimpFest scheduled for October 10-11,” Jennifer Walters, President /CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center said.