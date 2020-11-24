DHEC announces 1,374 new cases and 23 deaths for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27, 2020. This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported. DHEC’s epidemiologists and data analysts will have greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day and will have additional time for data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners. This also will allow DHEC’s data and medical experts more time to identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities.

This transition in no way affects the agency’s efforts to protect public health and limit disease spread. Case investigators will continue to attempt contact with all positive cases within 24 hours of our notification of their positive result.

Hospital bed occupancy information will continue to be updated daily without a 24-hour delay, as that is information reported by hospitals directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services each day.

Additionally, the agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data for those three days will be clearly provided in the following day’s report. We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media, to make time to unwind and to connect with others.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 196,330/12,900

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,010/303

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,570,772

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 289

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,407 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

13.2% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

