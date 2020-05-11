DHEC announces 140 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Monday 140 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths, bringing the total of cases to date to 7,792 and the total number of deaths to 346.

Out of the 15 new deaths, three of them were in Florence County.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 5 new
  • Marion: 1 new
  • Dillon: 7 new
  • Marlboro: 2 new
  • Darlington: 5 new
  • Florence: 21 new
  • Georgetown: 1 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories