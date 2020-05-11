DHEC announces 140 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Monday 140 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths, bringing the total of cases to date to 7,792 and the total number of deaths to 346.

Out of the 15 new deaths, three of them were in Florence County.

County breakdown:

Horry: 5 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 7 new

Marlboro: 2 new

Darlington: 5 new

Florence: 21 new

Georgetown: 1 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3)