DHEC announces 1,463 new cases; 158 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,463 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 8 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, confirmed deaths to 813, according to SCDHEC.

Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (20), Allendale (3), Anderson (16), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (49), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (2), Charleston (276), Cherokee (5), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (14), Darlington (8), Dillon (7), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (2), Florence (33), Georgetown (34), Greenville (168), Greenwood (27), Hampton (5), Horry (158), Jasper (8), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (8), Laurens (25), Lee (2), Lexington (71), Marion (14), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (12), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (36), Richland (116), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (11), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (25)