DHEC announces 1,481 new cases and 39 deaths in SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,481 new confirmed cases, 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 67,396, confirmed deaths to 1,117, according to SCDHEC.

*At the time this release was distributed, the DHEC data report contained incomplete laboratory information. There is a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory that we are working to rectify. Once resolved, additional information for today will be included and highlighted in tomorrow’s release.

Confirmed cases by county:

Abbeville (9), Aiken (54), Allendale (2), Anderson (52), Bamberg (9), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (67), Calhoun (3), Charleston (122), Cherokee (7), Chester (14), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (15), Colleton (8), Darlington (7), Dorchester (52), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Florence (20), Georgetown (8), Greenville (187), Greenwood (25), Hampton (6), Horry (50), Jasper (10), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (21), Lee (1), Lexington (161), Marion (8), Marlboro (2), McCormick (2), Newberry (24), Oconee (34), Orangeburg (36), Pickens (43), Richland (162), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (48), Sumter (48), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (32)

As of yesterday, a total of 610,429 tests have been conducted in the state.