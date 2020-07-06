DHEC announces 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; 189 new cases in Horry Co.

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Monday 1,505 new cases of COVID-19 along with six new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 46,247 and the total number of deaths to 819.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 189 new
  • Marion: 5 new
  • Dillon: 8 new
  • Marlboro: 3 new
  • Darlington: 5 new
  • Florence: 32 new
  • Georgetown: 15 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (11), Aiken (9), Allendale (3), Anderson (21), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (53), Berkeley (82), Calhoun (1), Charleston (326), Cherokee (4), Chester (5), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (3), Colleton (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (8), Dorchester (85), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (32), Georgetown (15), Greenville (155), Greenwood (34), Hampton (1), Horry (189), Jasper (10), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (16), Laurens (18), Lee (2), Lexington (61), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), McCormick (5), Newberry (13), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (20), Richland (84), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (14), Union (14), Williamsburg (5), York (58)

