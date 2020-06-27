DHEC announces 1,599 new cases, 214 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,599 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 15 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 31,850, probable cases to 89, confirmed deaths to 707, and probable deaths to 4, according to SCDHEC.

The confirmed deaths occurred in 10 elderly individuals from Bamberg (1), Cherokee (1), Dillon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lexington (2), and Marion (1) counties, and five middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (27), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (39), Calhoun (1), Charleston (280), Cherokee (6), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (6), Colleton (11), Darlington (11), Dillon (8), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (40), Greenville (164), Greenwood (41), Hampton (3), Horry (214), Jasper (7), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (19), Laurens (31), Lee (3), Lexington (76), Marion (5), Newberry (3), Oconee (29), Orangeburg (22), Pickens (64), Richland (111), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (48), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (54)