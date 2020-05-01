DHEC announces 160 new cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths; 78% estimated to have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 new deaths.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,258 and the total number of deaths to 256. One new death was reported in Florence County, and one new death was reported in Horry County.

DHEC also estimates that 78% of patients have recovered, based off of symptom onset data for 4,873 individuals who tested positive.

County breakdown

Horry: 8 new (223 total)

Marion: 2 new (36 total)

Dillon: 2 new (54 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (46 total)

Darlington: 4 new (130 total)

Florence: 21 new (325 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (43 total)

New cases in all counties

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Charleston (6), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (21), Greenville (11), Hampton (3), Horry (8), Jasper (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (9), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (16), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (9), York (5)