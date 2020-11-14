DHEC announces 1,617 new cases and 9 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 182,943/11,071
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,844/266
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,311,405

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Current mobile testing events: 69
  • Current permanent testing sites available: 216

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,519 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 15.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

