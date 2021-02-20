DHEC announces 1,617 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,617 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 26 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 434,589, probable cases to 66,688, confirmed deaths to 7,352, and 904 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 27

Dillon – 4

Florence – 18

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 150

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 18

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 8.3%

For more information, please click here.