DHEC announces 1,639 new cases and 9 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862, confirmed deaths is 3,756, according to SCDHEC.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 14,357 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.



Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you’re negative by routinely getting tested if you’re regularly out in the community. It’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC’s testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 2,158,268 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Hospital Bed Occupancy

Click here to view hospital data from today’s TeleTracking report.



COVID-19 Information

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.



*Some changes in previously reported data may occur. DHEC’s COVID-19 online data will adjust to reflect any new information in order to have the data be as current and accurate as possible at any given time.