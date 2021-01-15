DHEC announces 1,845 new COVID-19 cases; number low due to system issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,845 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
DHEC said the number of new confirmed cases is low due to continuing system issues. DHEC also reported 93 new confirmed deaths. The numbers are as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, South Carolina has seen 341,597 total confirmed cases and 5,513 total confirmed deaths, according to DHEC.
County breakdown of new cases:
- Darlington: 38
- Dillon: 32
- Florence: 75
- Georgetown: 22
- Horry: 101
- Marion: 17
- Marlboro: 8
The percentage of tests that came back positive was 16.5%, according to DHEC.
More COVID-19 data can be found on DHEC’s website.