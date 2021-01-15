DHEC announces 1,845 new COVID-19 cases; number low due to system issue

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,845 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

DHEC said the number of new confirmed cases is low due to continuing system issues. DHEC also reported 93 new confirmed deaths. The numbers are as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina has seen 341,597 total confirmed cases and 5,513 total confirmed deaths, according to DHEC.

County breakdown of new cases:

Darlington: 38

Dillon: 32

Florence: 75

Georgetown: 22

Horry: 101

Marion: 17

Marlboro: 8

The percentage of tests that came back positive was 16.5%, according to DHEC.

More COVID-19 data can be found on DHEC’s website.