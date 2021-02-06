DHEC announces 1,925 new cases and 52 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,925 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 52 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 410,639, probable cases to 52,342, confirmed deaths to 6,816, and 795 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 17
Dillon – 19
Florence – 53
Georgetown – 2
Horry – 106
Marion – 23
Marlboro – 3
Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 7.8%

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories