DHEC announces 199 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Thursday 199 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 9,379 and the total deaths to 416.
New deaths were reported in Darlington, Horry, Dillon, and Florence counties.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 13 new
- Marion: 1 new
- Dillon: 3 new
- Marlboro: 8 new
- Darlington: 8 new
- Florence: 13 new
- Georgetown: 0 new
New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (4), Charleston (7), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (13), Florence (13), Greenville (27), Greenwood (4), Horry (13), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (8), Lee (3), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (8), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (13), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (6), York (7)
As of May 20, a total of 148,901 tests have been done in the state.