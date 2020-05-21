DHEC announces 199 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Thursday 199 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 9,379 and the total deaths to 416.

New deaths were reported in Darlington, Horry, Dillon, and Florence counties.

County breakdown:

Horry: 13 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 3 new

Marlboro: 8 new

Darlington: 8 new

Florence: 13 new

Georgetown: 0 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (4), Charleston (7), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (13), Florence (13), Greenville (27), Greenwood (4), Horry (13), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (8), Lee (3), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (8), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (13), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (6), York (7)

As of May 20, a total of 148,901 tests have been done in the state.