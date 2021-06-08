DHEC announces 2 consecutive days without COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, making it the second consecutive day without deaths from the virus.

Tuesday’s data was based on information reported to the agency on Sunday. Deaths can take sometimes weeks — or even months — before being confirmed. The last day the agency reported a death was on Sunday, when there was one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

DHEC also announced 87 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 probable cases. Out of 6,427 new tests reported to the state, 1.9% were positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,437 confirmed cases, 101,908 probable cases, 8,594 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Six confirmed

Horry – Three confirmed, three probable

Marion – One confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – One confirmed