DHEC announces 214 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,142 and the total number of deaths to 316. One of the deaths was a resident of Darlington County.

County breakdown:

Horry: 4 new

Marion: 2 new

Dillon: 3 new

Marlboro: 2 new

Darlington: 5 new

Florence: 12 new

Georgetown: 2 new

Cases in all counties: Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3)

As of May 6, 73,442 total tests have been performed. DHEC notes the number of tests has decreased from yesterday due to a calculating error in negative cases.