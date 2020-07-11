DHEC announces new high of 2,239 new cases; first SC child death related to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed the state’s first pediatric death associated with COVID-19.

The COVID-19-associated death of a child under the age of five from the Midlands region was reported to the agency on July 11. To protect the privacy of the child and their family, no other patient information will be disclosed at this time.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others. No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”

Today also marks the highest number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 at 2,239, the highest reported in a day by more than 300 cases. The percent positive for yesterday is also the highest to date, at 22.2%.

Younger South Carolinians continue to contribute to more and more positive cases of COVID-19. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.

Latest COVID-19 Update (July 11, 2020)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 2,239 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 18 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,396 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 171 of those patients are on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 54,538, confirmed deaths to 940, according to SCDHEC.

Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry (1), and one death occurred in a child from Chester (1) county.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (11), Aiken (34), Allendale (8), Anderson (42), Bamberg (11), Barnwell (14), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (76), Calhoun (16), Charleston (317), Cherokee (5), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (16), Colleton (24), Darlington (17), Dillon (6), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (25), Florence (42), Georgetown (42), Greenville (279), Greenwood (69), Hampton (9), Horry (208), Jasper (10), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (21), Laurens (39), Lexington (81), Marion (5), Marlboro (1), McCormick (7), Newberry (17), Oconee (17), Orangeburg (64), Pickens (35), Richland (144), Saluda (13), Spartanburg (126), Sumter (58), Union (14), Williamsburg (11), York (78)