DHEC announces 232 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC – DHEC on Friday announced 232 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 6 new (283 total)

Marion: 1 new (48 total)

Dillon: 2 new (115 total)

Marlboro: 5 new (71 total)

Darlington: 13 new (194 total)

Florence: 18 new (505 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (51 total)