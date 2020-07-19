DHEC announces 2,335 new cases and 19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 2,335 new confirmed cases, 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, confirmed deaths to 1138, according to SCDHEC.

*Today’s case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.

Confirmed cases by county:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (31), Allendale (8), Anderson (33), Bamberg (32), Barnwell (24), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (120), Calhoun (15), Charleston (338), Cherokee (16), Chester (10), Chesterfield (25), Clarendon (22), Colleton (9), Darlington (37), Dillon (10), Dorchester (148), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (6), Florence (102), Georgetown (29), Greenville (194), Greenwood (21), Hampton (21), Horry (146), Jasper (9), Kershaw (37), Lancaster (24), Laurens (16), Lee (7), Lexington (98), Marion (19), Marlboro (7), McCormick (5), Newberry (23), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (90), Pickens (29), Richland (117), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (91), Sumter (21), Union (8), Williamsburg (43), York (158)

As of yesterday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state.