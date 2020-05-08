Live Now
DHEC announces 238 new cases of COVID-19, 30 in Florence, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 238 new cases of COVID-19 along with four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,367 and the total number of deaths to 320.

One new death was reported in Florence.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 9 new
  • Marion: 1 new
  • Dillon: 6 new
  • Marlboro: 1 new
  • Darlington: 14 new
  • Florence: 30 new
  • Georgetown: 0 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8)

