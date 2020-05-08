DHEC announces 238 new cases of COVID-19, 30 in Florence, 4 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 238 new cases of COVID-19 along with four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,367 and the total number of deaths to 320.

One new death was reported in Florence.

County breakdown:

Horry: 9 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 6 new

Marlboro: 1 new

Darlington: 14 new

Florence: 30 new

Georgetown: 0 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8)