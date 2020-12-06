DHEC announces 2,538 new cases; 43 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 2,538 cases and 43 deaths.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 216,378/15,721
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,237/329
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,869,493

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 297

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,980 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.2% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

