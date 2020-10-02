DHEC announces 256 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 256 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 144,366 and the number of deaths’ to 3,211.

DHEC also added delayed electronic lab reports to the overall counts, which added 1,479 more positive tests. The issue causing the delay has been resolved and normal reporting will resume Saturday.

The delayed results have been added to the county dashboard on the appropriate days the cases should’ve been reported.

For a breakdown of new cases by county, click here.

For a breakdown of new deaths, click here.