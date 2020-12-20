DHEC announces 2,583 new cases and 36 deaths; 85 cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,583 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 36 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 253,034, probable cases to 20,372, confirmed deaths to 4,566, and 369 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 52

Dillon – 26

Florence – 82

Georgetown – 15

Horry – 85

Marion – 13

Marlboro – 10

