DHEC announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday 285 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 additional death.

This brings the total cases to date to 12,415 and the total deaths to 501. DHEC also estimates that 85% of people have recovered.

County breakdown:

Horry: 18 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 3 new

Marlboro: 10 new

Darlington: 9 new

Florence: 6 new

Georgetown: 2 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Charleston (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (9), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (6), Georgetown (2), Greenville (65), Greenwood (2), Horry (18), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (27), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (20), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (8), Pickens (9), Richland (12), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (9), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (7)