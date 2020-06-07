DHEC announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 additional death Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,286 and those who have died to 546, according to SCDHEC.

The death was in an elderly person from Darlington County, the state health department said.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (8), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (1), Charleston (36), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (11), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Florence (10), Georgetown (5), Greenville (57), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (29), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (7), Richland (31), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (14), York (8)