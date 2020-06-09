DHEC announces 434 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday 434 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 15,228 and the total deaths to 568. One new death was reported in Horry and Florence counties.

County breakdown:

Horry: 47 new

Marion: 0 new

Dillon: 0 new

Marlboro: 0 new

Darlington: 3 new

Florence: 2 new

Georgetown: 6 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (9), Beaufort (20), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chesterfield (5), Cherokee (3), Clarendon (3), Colleton (5), Darlington (3), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (2), Georgetown (6), Greenville (47), Greenwood (15), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (2), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (7), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (37), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (21), Williamsburg (1), York (24)