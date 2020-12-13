DHEC announces 44 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in SC on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,924 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 44 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 234,392, probable cases to 17,814, confirmed deaths to 4,387, and 352 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 62

Dillon – 29

Florence – 112

Georgetown – 26

Horry – 146

Marion – 21

Marlboro – 13

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.