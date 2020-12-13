DHEC announces 44 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in SC on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,924 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 44 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 234,392, probable cases to 17,814, confirmed deaths to 4,387, and 352 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 62
Dillon – 29
Florence – 112
Georgetown – 26
Horry – 146
Marion – 21
Marlboro – 13
Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,096,815.

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 301

  • 13,749 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.3%  percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

