DHEC announces 447 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday 447 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 13,453 and the total number of deaths to 538.

DHEC estimates that 83% of people with symptoms have recovered.

County breakdown:

  • Horry: 30 new
  • Marion: 0 new
  • Dillon: 3 new
  • Marlboro: 9 new
  • Darlington: 3 new
  • Florence: 16 new
  • Georgetown: 3 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (11), Berkeley (3), Calhoun (1), Charleston (28), Chester (3), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (3), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (77), Greenwood (1), Jasper (2), Horry (30), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (7), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marlboro (9), Newberry (4), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (6), Richland (56), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (6), York (13) 

