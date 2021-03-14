DHEC announces 502 new coronavirus cases on Sunday; 4.6% positive rate

Coronavirus

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced 502 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 454,683, probable cases to 78,738, and confirmed deaths to 7,849.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 11
Dillon – 7
Florence – 6
Georgetown – 5
Horry – 51
Marion – 7
Marlboro – 4
Other counties:

Percent positive: 4.6%

Confirmed and probable deaths:

For more information:

