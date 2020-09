COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday 527 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 143,495 and the total number of deaths to 3,173.

For a breakdown of new cases by county, click here.

For a breakdown of new deaths, click here.

4,007 tests were reported to DHEC Monday, and the percent positive was 13.2%.