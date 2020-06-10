DHEC announces 528 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 528 new cases of COVID-19 along with seven new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 15,759 and the total deaths to 575. Horry County saw a record 79 new cases, surpassing Florence County for the most cases in the News13 region.

County breakdown:

Horry: 79 new

Marion: 0 new

Dillon: 1 new

Marlboro: 4 new

Darlington: 3 new

Florence: 3 new

Georgetown: 8 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1), York (22)