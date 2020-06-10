DHEC announces 528 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 528 new cases of COVID-19 along with seven new deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to date to 15,759 and the total deaths to 575. Horry County saw a record 79 new cases, surpassing Florence County for the most cases in the News13 region.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 79 new
- Marion: 0 new
- Dillon: 1 new
- Marlboro: 4 new
- Darlington: 3 new
- Florence: 3 new
- Georgetown: 8 new
New cases in all counties: Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1), York (22)