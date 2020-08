DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) - CareSouth Carolina, a private, non-profit community health center, gave out school supplies Saturday morning at Dillon High School. This event was a part of the organizations National Community Health Center Week Celebration.

The Back to School Drive-Thru took place in the student parking lot. Parents and guardians were able to drive up to the stand and receive bags of supplies, including pencils, crayons and more.