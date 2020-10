FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC annoucned Monday 545 new cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 147,116 and the number of deaths to 3,258.

The number of tests reported Sunday was 4,947 and the percent positive was 11%.