COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Sunday 588 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to date to 471,396 and the total number of deaths to 8,165. Data is as of 11:59 p.m. Friday. There were 54 new confirmed cases in Horry County.

The percent positive was 5.1%, according to DHEC.

