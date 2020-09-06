DHEC announces 603 new cases and 10 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 603 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944, confirmed deaths to 2,748, according to SCDHEC.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,066,496 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,774 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.

