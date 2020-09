COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 613 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to date to 138,171 and the number of deaths to 3,085.

Out of 5,592 tests reported to DHEC Tuesday, 11% came back positive.

For a breakdown of new cases by county, click here.

For a breakdown of new deaths, click here.