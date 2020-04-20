DHEC announces 64 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC has announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 4,439 and the total number of deaths to 124.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in South Carolina has now tied the number of deaths from the flu in South Carolina, according to DHEC data.

DHEC shows 124 deaths due to the flu through April 11. Flu season began on Sept. 29, according to DHEC.

None of the new deaths are in our area.

New cases by county:

Horry: 1 new (186 total)

Marion: 0 new (15 total)

Dillon: 2 new (22 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (29 total)

Darlington: 5 new (69 total)

Florence: 4 new (154 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (33 total)

The new cases for every county are as follows: Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (2), Florence (4), Greenville (5), Horry (1), Kershaw (3), Lexington (4), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (4), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (4)