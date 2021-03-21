DHEC announces 654 new coronavirus cases in SC; 4.3% positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC announced 654 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 459,417, probable cases to 82,165, and confirmed deaths to 7,953.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 6

Dillon – 2

Florence – 15

Georgetown – 2

Horry – 48

Marion – 15

Marlboro – 2

Other counties: please click here.

Percent positive: 4.3%

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

For more information: please click here.