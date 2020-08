A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday 691 new COVID-19 cases along with 47 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 106,574 and the number of deaths to 2,230.

County breakdown:

Horry: 34 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 5 new

Marlboro: 34 new

Darlington: 3 new

Florence: 25 new

Georgetown: 11 new

