DHEC announces 739 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths; updates numbers with delayed results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Tuesday 739 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 137,406 and the number of deaths to 3,383.

DHEC also updated numbers with delayed results from an out-of-state lab in Georgia who reported approximately 15,000 test results Monday from the time period of March 18 through Sept. 17.

DHEC said of those tests, approximately 13,000 were negative and 2,000 were positive. DHEC said the positive results do not mean the cases are active cases of COVID-19. Those numbers were reflected in the cumulative totals and were assigned to the day each result was reported to a health care provider.

For a breakdown of new cases by county, click here.

For a breakdown of new reported deaths, click here.

DHEC reported 14.3% of the 5,160 tests reported Monday came back positive.