DHEC announces 799 new COVID-19 cases in SC Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 additional death Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795 and those who have died to 600, according to SCDHEC.

The death was in a middle-aged individual from Jasper County, the state health department said.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)

