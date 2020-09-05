DHEC announces 918 new cases; 32 deaths

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) - The Hartsville Police Department is turning to technology to train their officers virtually about people's rights and their duty to stop excessive force when they see it. Lt. Mark Blair says the pandemic and the climate the world is in with law enforcement right now is a good time to refresh officers on training. He referred to George Floyd's murder as an example where officers should've stepped in when they saw excessive force being done.

"Had one officer in the George Floyd incident figured out hey I need to stop this and stepped up and snatched the officer off of George Floyd before he died. Had one officer did that we'd been in an entirely different country today," Lt. Blair says.