DHEC announces 918 new cases; 32 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 918 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 32 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313, confirmed deaths to 2,738, according to SCDHEC.
Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
